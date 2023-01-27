Former England forward Brett Ferres has vowed to play on for as long as possible after accepting a fresh challenge in League 1 with Doncaster.

The 36-year-old, who made his professional debut for Bradford Bulls in 2005, has dropped down to the third tier following a three-year spell at Featherstone Rovers.

As driven as ever, Ferres is excited about the prospect of adding a promotion to his CV.

"I'm 37 this year but I look after myself and still feel in good nick," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"If I wasn't enjoying it, I wouldn't do it. I still really enjoy playing and have the burning desire to want to do something.

"I really want to win. I've always gone to clubs in my career where it's achievable to win something and get somewhere as a player.

"Now I've joined Doncaster I want to make a difference and win. I wouldn't have come here if I didn't think we could.

"I spoke to a few Championship clubs about going there but it's an exciting project at Donny.

Brett Ferres has dropped down to the Championship after a spell with Featherstone Rovers. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Hopefully I can help some of the younger boys out and push them to the next level after being in and around the top spots over the last couple of years."

Ferres, who represented Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos as well as Bradford in Super League, is closing in on 400 career appearances, a tally which includes 17 England caps.

The veteran back-rower has not had any thoughts about retirement ahead of his 21st season in the game.

"I haven't, if I'm honest," added Ferres, a Grand Final winner with the Rhinos in 2017.

Brett Ferres celebrates Leeds Rhinos' 2017 Grand Final win. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I wasn't sure what I was going to do last year. I wanted to take a little bit of a break from it. I've been a professional since 16 years old so it's been 20 years now.

"I've been really lucky that my career has spanned over so long and that I'm still able to do it.

"It will probably be when the mind gives up and I don't enjoy it. It's something I'll never be able to do again so I want to enjoy it while I can.

"I'm lucky that clubs still think I can offer something and there are still opportunities for me."

Ferres' passion for rugby league extends into coaching, which could be a route he takes once he hangs up his boots.

But he is not getting ahead of himself at the start of a new chapter with Doncaster.

"I did some coaching when I first joined Featherstone with James Webster," said Ferres. "I really enjoy that side of it.

"I'm focused on earning the respect of the boys here. Hopefully I can continue playing next year or there's potential coaching roles out there.

"It's always nice to stay in the game but there's only so many jobs. It's sometimes the luck of the draw and where you're at.