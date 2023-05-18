Mason Lino has demonstrated his loyalty to Wakefield Trinity by committing to the club until the end of 2026.

The Samoan half-back has been an influential figure for Trinity since joining from Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2021 season, making 57 Super League appearances and missing only six games.

Lino is an ever-present this year, laying on six of Wakefield's 13 tries in a forgettable campaign to date for the competition's bottom side.

The 29-year-old had been linked with a move away from Belle Vue as he approaches the end of his current deal but has vowed to stay on regardless of which division the club are playing in next season.

"I'm really happy to have my future secured," said Lino.

"It definitely wasn't a hard decision for me. This club showed faith in me three years ago when other clubs didn't, so I want to show some loyalty to them.

"What the club are trying to build towards is something I want to be a part of. I enjoy being around the group and we've got a great bunch of boys.

"Whilst I know we're not where we need to be at the minute, as a group we are working hard and I have the utmost faith that we can turn this season around."

Mason Lino is a key player for Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Trinity boss Mark Applegarth plans to build his team around the playmaker.

"To get Mason signed up for the next three years is brilliant news for the club," said Applegarth.

"He's been outstanding to work with and will be a vital part of our rebuild moving forward, not only for his playing ability but for who he is as a person.

"I know Mason is excited to be a massive part in our future and, as a club, we are certainly delighted to get this over the line."