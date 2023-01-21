As he made his way out of Old Trafford sporting a third Super League winner's ring in October 2021, Kevin Naiqama was comfortable with his decision to ride into the sunset.

The popular Fijian had just produced a virtuoso two-try performance to inspire St Helens to victory over Catalans Dragons.

With the three-peat secured, Naiqama confirmed his retirement ahead of his return to Australia.

"Me and my wife made the decision that we were leaving in January 2021," Naiqama told The Yorkshire Post. "It was just after my daughter was born and we were really excited to get back to Australia and start the next chapter.

"I really wanted to keep playing but due to a traumatic birth experience for my wife during Covid, that's what led to the decision to go back home.

"If it wasn't for that, I definitely would have stayed on at St Helens and continued to play here.

"We just needed to be around family. Everyone experienced being isolated away from friends and family and it's not a good thing.

"That's the reason why we went back home and why I announced my retirement because I didn't have any offers. I was ready to go work in the mines."

Kevin Naiqama is back in Super League with Huddersfield Giants. (Photo: Huddersfield Giants)

Fast forward 15 months and Naiqama is at the start of a two-year contract with Huddersfield Giants that will take him to the end of 2024.

Thanks to a timely reminder of his undoubted ability on the big stage, he managed to land an NRL deal and ultimately extend his career by three years.

"Two weeks after the Grand Final my manager let me know there was an opportunity to go to the Roosters," added Naiqama. "I was definitely more than keen to keep playing on.

"To be able to play the game for another three years, I definitely cherish these moments a lot more and feel like it's a massive blessing, especially when you're coming to the end of your career.

Kevin Naiqama celebrates St Helens' 2021 Grand Final victory. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Physically and mentally I'm feeling good. Part of the reason why I decided to keep playing on was because I still felt like I was more than capable of competing.

"The love for the game and the competitiveness is still within me."

Naiqama was limited to seven appearances during his time with Sydney Roosters, including an outing off the bench in the play-off defeat by South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Although they were back in familiar surroundings with a support network around them, the Naiqamas found themselves longing for a return to these shores.

Kevin Naiqama shares a special moment with Rob Burrow. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's funny because me and my wife actually did miss England," said the veteran outside back.

"It's a big part of our lives. We lived here for three years and our first born daughter was born in England too so it will always have a special place in our hearts.

"It did take us a while to adjust when we moved back to Australia. It was a weird experience.

"We're excited to be back here now. It feels good having that comfort of being back in our second home."

Little changed while Naiqama was away, with his old club still the team to beat.

After winning a fourth successive Grand Final last September, Saints are highly fancied to secure yet another Super League title this season.

Kevin Naiqama dives over for a try at Old Trafford. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

So used to being the prey during his time at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Naiqama is now one of the hunters.

"There was an excitement around Huddersfield with what they achieved last year," he said. "There's something there to build on and achieve something special.

"It's a different challenge here, probably a harder challenge. With St Helens, we were the favourites to win but we're probably not here.

"That was part of why I wanted to sign here at Huddersfield. It's a tougher challenge for myself but something I really get up for and why I play the game.

"I'm excited when I see the talent in the squad."

But for the World Club Challenge, Naiqama would be gearing up for an immediate return to St Helens in mid-February.

As it is, he will only need to wait until March 23 for a reunion at the John Smith's Stadium.

"It will be a weird occasion having played my whole Super League career in that team," added Naiqama.

"It'll also be exciting. I'll get the chance to be on the other side of it experiencing what other teams experienced trying to knock off St Helens.

"Rightly so. They've earned it and work really hard behind the scenes. They're not going to be an easy team to beat, that's for sure."

Naiqama enjoyed a fairytale finish with St Helens on what appeared to be his final day as a rugby league player.

After returning to the game, his challenge is to bow out as a Grand Final winner all over again.

"That's the plan," said the 2021 Harry Sunderland Trophy recipient.

"When I started talking to Ian Watson about his plans before I signed, that excited me.

"I wanted to be a part of building a successful legacy. For us making a move back to the other side of the world, it's not to come and make up time; we want to make every day count.