'I will change Hull FC culture' - Tony Smith defiant after Adam Swift scores another hat-trick for Huddersfield Giants

Hull suffered a fifth successive loss and for the third time in their last four outings shipped 50 or more points as former winger Adam Swift ran in a hat-trick of tries in Huddersfield’s 56-22 victory.

A smattering of boos greeted the full-time whistle as Hull remained above only London Broncos in the Betfred Super League standings although the Airlie Birds’ season has been blighted by a succession of injuries.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

While Smith is under pressure to turn results around, the Australian feels he has the backing of the club hierarchy and the players although a couple could be taken out of the firing line soon.

Crashing over: Jake Bibby of Huddersfield Giants dives over to score a try despite the attentions of three Hull FC players in the Giants comfortable win. (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Hull head coach said: “Are they on board with me? I believe so. Am I on board with them? There are a couple that I’m questioning whether they’re able to do what we need them to do, there are a few.

“Some of them may have to go back and rebuild their game in the reserve grade. We may need to rebuild them in all sorts of ways, both physically and psychologically.

“We understand there will be some heartache along the way and we’d like it to be less and those results to improve soon. But I was brought in here to help change this culture and I will.

“When everybody tells me I can’t do something, I get more and more determined. When it all turns – and it will – then I’ll be pleased. The more I hear ‘we can’t’, (I think) ‘let’s dig in’.”

Tui Lolohea of Huddersfield celebrates his teams victory over Hull FC (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Having starred in Huddersfield’s 50-6 Challenge Cup win over Hull a fortnight ago, Swift took his tally to seven tries in two outings against his old employers after switching to the Giants late last year.

Huddersfield crossed 10 times in total while Jake Connor defied the blustery conditions to split the posts with seven of his eight conversions as the Giants recorded a third successive win.

“Defence is our problem,” added Smith. “It’s the defensive side of the game that has been our focus for a long time. Some haven’t got the confidence enough to be able to do what they want to do.

“I’m going to have find some people that can and will. We’re going to have some hurdles, bumps and hurt along the way, still, before we get right on top of that.

“We’re at that point where if some aren’t doing it at the moment, we’ll have to find the ones that come.”

Swift has a dozen tries in his last six appearances in all competitions following his 32-minute treble at the MKM Stadium in the first half, but he was withdrawn late on after taking a blow to his face.

“He’s unreal,” said Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson. “He scores some tries that you wouldn’t normally score because of how quick and elusive he is.

“You can see the benefit of his speed on the edge, it’s something we lacked massively last year. He’s a big focal point for us.