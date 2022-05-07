Ian Watson challenges Huddersfield Giants to finish job after reaching Challenge Cup final

Huddersfield celebrate the win with their fans. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Giants did not look back after opening the scoring through Josh Jones on 10 minutes, with stunning efforts from Innes Senior and Jermaine McGillvary leaving Watson's men in full control.

Owen Trout went over to make sure of a first final appearance since 2009 and not even Shaun Kenny-Dowall's late try could wipe the smile off Watson's face.

"It's outstanding," said the Huddersfield head coach, whose side will play Wigan Warriors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28.

"I'm made up for the club, Ken (Davy), Richard (Thewlis) and the kit man - people who have been here for a long period of time and have been chasing success.

"It's the first step for us. When I came here we said this is what we wanted to start achieving consistently. To get to our first major final one and a half years in is a big, big positive for us.

"But it's only the first step. We've not won anything yet. We've got to a major final and the job now is to go on and win it."

The Giants got on top of Rovers early and did not relinquish their grip on the contest.

Watson was delighted with the way his team executed his game plan.

"How we play and how we train is all set up to win games like this," he said.

"We were outstanding with the way we completed high and turned the ball over, and our defence was phenomenal.

"We were first class at our processes."

Once the celebrations die down, Huddersfield will turn their attention to Thursday's Super League clash with Wigan, which will act as a dress rehearsal for the final.

Watson hopes to have influential forward Chris McQueen available for both games after he limped out of the Elland Road semi-final.

"He pulled a little bit of his abductor," said McQueen.

"He just didn't want to go back out second half and be a bit of a liability out there.

"We don't think it's too bad. Fingers crossed it's not because he's been immense for us."

Hull KR's injury problems mounted on an afternoon to forget in West Yorkshire.

Already without key full-back Lachlan Coote, Rovers lost Kane Linnett just 14 minutes in after the gamble to play him backfired.

Smith confirmed afterwards that Linnett's bicep has fully ruptured, leaving the Robins without the influential back-rower for several months.

"We took a risk with Kane Linnett," said Smith, who revealed Jordan Abdull and Elliot Minchella picked up knocks at Elland Road.

"We were hopeful he would get through and have an impact on us getting through but it was a gamble that didn't pay off."

On his side's performance, Smith added: "I thought in the first five or 10 minutes we were dreadful.