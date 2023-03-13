Ian Watson explains why Huddersfield Giants are in prime condition for blockbuster games

Ian Watson believes Huddersfield Giants are in prime condition for two blockbuster contests thanks to an intense start to the 2023 Super League season.

The Giants were beaten to the punch by Warrington Wolves in their opening match after being forced to sit out round one but Watson's men have responded positively, following up a nilling of Wakefield Trinity with a comprehensive victory over Castleford Tigers.

Huddersfield round off March with home games against Wigan Warriors and St Helens, two of their biggest rivals for silverware this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're two big games for us," said Watson.

"We seem to be getting everyone after they've had a defeat so they come here smarting. You'd expect Wigan to be the same and you'd think Saints would bounce back next week the champion team that they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've just got to worry about our own processes now and get them right for those big games.

"The first two games we had were outstanding for us. In terms of metrics, they would have been the second and third fastest games last year for us; out of all the games we played, there was only one quicker and that was the Challenge Cup final.

"That tells you where the intensity has been at the start of this year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Giants have pushed themselves hard in the early weeks of the new season. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Watson is likely to be without Theo Fages when Wigan visit on Friday night after the half-back sustained a calf injury in the win over Castleford.

Will Pryce had a big say from the bench alongside Olly Russell, another standout performer in his first outing of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long term, Watson is spoilt for choice in the half-back positions.

"It makes it more difficult when Will is getting the man of the match on Sky off the bench," he said with a smile.

Huddersfield Giants celebrate Leroy Cudjoe's try against Castleford Tigers. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"We've obviously got Jake Connor who is training with us now. He's not too far away at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rusty (Russell) has come in and put his hand up to control the team, like he did last year. He'll probably take one of those spots because we need that control and composure. He helped with our attack.

"Prycey, Tui (Lolohea), Jake Connor – we've still got good strength in depth. Hopefully that takes away from Theo being injured."

Watson was coy on Connor's prospects of featuring against Wigan as he completes his recovery from an off-season knee operation.

"He trained with the team fully this week," said Watson after Friday's game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad