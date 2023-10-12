Ian Watson outlines where Hugo Salabio can improve Huddersfield Giants after landing Wakefield Trinity prop

French forward Hugo Salabio has joined Huddersfield Giants after a brief spell at Wakefield Trinity.

The 23-year-old, who made his Super League debut for Catalans Dragons at the end of last season, has signed a three-year deal with the Giants.

Huddersfield say they fought off "strong competition" from Super League rivals to land Salabio.

The prop was limited to three appearances for Wakefield after receiving a seven-match ban for a spear tackle on debut.

Giants boss Ian Watson said: "Hugo is a player that caught our eye while playing in France and then at Wakefield last season.

"He’s going to bring considerable size and strength to our pack. He’s got great leg speed and the ability to play as well. He’s aggressive in defence which is something we lacked a little and we’ve looked to correct.