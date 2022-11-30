Ian Watson pays tribute to mentor and Huddersfield Giants unsung hero Andrew Farrell

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson has paid tribute to former colleague Andrew Farrell, describing the mixed martial artist and coach as a mentor who helped shape his career.

Farrell, the twin brother of ex-Huddersfield and Leeds Rhinos forward Anthony, passed away earlier this week at the age of 53.

Watson added Farrell to his backroom staff last season as a specialist wrestling and contact coach after the pair worked together at Salford Red Devils.

Farrell, who helped Salford reach the 2019 Grand Final, was an unsung hero in Huddersfield's resurgence this year.

The Giants came agonisingly close to a first Challenge Cup success since 1953 and finished third in Super League, an improvement of six places on the previous campaign.

Huddersfield-born Farrell also ran a mixed martial arts club in the town.

"He was a phenomenal guy and role model for me and many others," Watson told The Yorkshire Post.

"He lived and breathed his craft. He was a beast with an unbreakable mentality and I've never seen anyone get close to him physically.

Ian Watson during the captain's run ahead of the 2022 Challenge Cup final. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"His mentoring and friendship is a huge reason why I am where I am today.

"He is a huge loss to his family and friends."

Farrell left his role with the Giants at the end of last season due to ill health.

"Huddersfield Giants are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former coach and friend, Andrew Farrell," read a club statement.

"Huddersfield born and bred Andrew was known well by many in and around the club. He was a part of Ian Watson's coaching staff last season specialising in wrestling and contact training for the team.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Salford also paid their respects to a former colleague.

"Everyone at the club are saddened to hear about the passing of former Salford Red Devils wrestling coach, Andrew Farrell," read a post on Twitter.