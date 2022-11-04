Ian Watson recalls Australia's last World Cup visit to Huddersfield as Lebanon aim to channel Wales spirit

The Kangaroos would do well to remember their last World Cup visit to Huddersfield when they walk out against Lebanon in the quarter-finals.

Wales have been where the Cedars find themselves today, regarded as little more than 17 bodies in an open training session for the all-conquering Kangaroos on their way to yet another final.

There are similarities between the two teams, chiefly a 'nothing to lose' mentality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lebanon have so far played with a sense of adventure that served Wales so well for so long in the 2000 semi-final.

Clive Griffiths' side led 20-8 at one stage and were still in front as the game approached the final quarter before Australia's class told.

Watson, who was coming off the back of a season in the second tier with Swinton Lions, scored the opening try that night after being drafted into the halves to allow Iestyn Harris to move to full-back.

The memories of playing alongside Harris, Lee Briers and Keiron Cunningham against the perennial world champions in a classic encounter have not faded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Watson in action for Wales. (Picture: Chris Mangnall/Swpix.com)

"It was an awesome spine to be a part of," Watson told The Yorkshire Post. "It was only me letting it down!

"Keiron, Iestyn and Briersy, everyone knew their quality. I just got in amongst them and followed their lead.

"We had a really good team and didn't worry about who we were playing. Clive instilled a really good mentality in the camp throughout that World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of the players in there led by their actions. You look at someone like Keiron Cunningham who is a legend.

Wendell Sailor touches down against Wales. (Photo: Michael Steele/ALLSPORT/Getty)

"Then we had some rugby union boys (John Devereux and Paul Moriarty) who brought passion. We had some good heritage players as well in terms of Justin Morgan and Kris Tassell.

"Clive pitched it to us that it was all about pride, effort, working hard for each other and being one team. He galvanised everyone and made it clear what it meant to play for Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That night was awesome. We were leading the contest for a long time before Darren Lockyer decided to turn it on. He was a different level then, him and (Brad) Fittler."

It is almost 22 years to the day since Wales last won a World Cup game, a 22-8 quarter-final victory over Papua New Guinea.

Australia go through their paces at Huddersfield on the eve of the game against Wales. (Picture: Michael Steele/ALLSPORT/Getty)

John Kear's team punched above their weight in the delayed 2021 tournament only to leave empty-handed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson's one regret is that the class of 2000 did not leave a lasting legacy.

"It was great for us to play in that game but ideally you would have liked us to generate more momentum for the Wales team on the back of it," said the current Huddersfield Giants boss.

"Back then, we had Welsh rugby union players who had come back for that World Cup and it massively helped.

"There was a lot of work being done in and around the schools, and the Crusaders and North Wales were developed on the back end of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to grow that in a better way than what's being done at the moment."

Lebanon will be out to avoid the same fate as they look to build on back-to-back quarter-final appearances.

Michael Cheika, the former Wallabies head coach who will head down to London after the match to link up with Argentina for their international with Eddie Jones’ England at Twickenham on Sunday, is aiming to mastermind at least one major upset.

If the Cedars do exit the tournament in Huddersfield tonight, they will go out swinging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s quite logical that no one expects us to win,” said Cheika.

“Our job is to try to defy the logic and get ourselves into a position where we apply some pressure and see what happens.

“Because a lot of the lads are from Australia, it’s a great match-up for them. It’s a challenge they will want to meet head-on.”

Australia-born half-back pairing Mitchell Moses and Adam Doueihi will provide the biggest threats to the holders and tournament favourites up against Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australia captain James Tedesco is not falling into the trap that almost did for the 2000 team.

“Lebanon have been awesome,” Tedesco said. “Obviously they’ve Mitch and Doueihi there in the halves creating a lot of plays out of nothing.

“They gave New Zealand a bit of a test at the start of the World Cup. It’s going to be a challenge. There’s no pressure on them. They’ve definitely got some footy in them and we’re going to have to play well.