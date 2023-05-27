Ian Watson urges Huddersfield Giants to embrace self-inflicted 'tough period' in bid to keep season alive

Ian Watson has called on Huddersfield Giants to embrace the challenge of facing Super League's top clubs on the road over a five-week period.

Fresh from ending a four-game losing run against Castleford Tigers on home soil, Watson's men are preparing to face St Helens at Magic Weekend next Sunday.

Away dates with Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons follow during a potentially season-defining period for the ninth-placed Giants.

"It's going to be a tough period – but we've made it a tough period ourselves," said Watson.

"It's one we've got to embrace and look forward to. It's going to be a good challenge.

"Having all those teams in a row, you know there's no taking the foot off the gas. You've got to go at it full-on at 100 per cent.

"If we play like a team, we're good."

Asked if his team needed to come through the other side in credit to make the top six, Watson added: "Yeah, probably.

Huddersfield were too strong for Castleford but there are tougher challenges ahead. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I've not really looked too far ahead. The key thing for us at the moment is taking it week by week.

"We were better last week and miles better this week and more like us. Let's be better next week against St Helens."

Castleford remain second bottom following an 11th defeat in 13 matches.

Andy Last is trying to find the right balance as he continues the search for a winning formula.

Huddersfield celebrate Esan Marsters' opening try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We've gone down the route of hitting them over the head with a big stick and that just hurts their confidence," said the Tigers boss, whose side face Leeds in Newcastle next week.

"They need to be told but it's picking the right way to tell them. We've got to try be positive and focus on the things we did well but also learn from the things we didn't do well and improve those areas.