Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth has no fears that next Friday's home clash with Hull KR will be moved after stating the pitch "looks a thousand times better" than the last game at Belle Vue.

The round six fixture was scheduled for Sky Sports coverage, only for the broadcaster to change its plans due to lingering concerns over the new hybrid surface.

A third inspection will take place next week to determine whether Belle Vue can host the game, which Applegarth expects to be a formality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It looks a thousand times better than it did when we played Huddersfield," he said.

"It's a little bit of a strange one for me. I've not really been thinking too much about it for obvious reasons because we've got Salford on Sunday – but I'd be absolutely baffled if we can play a game against Huddersfield and then three weeks later not be able to play against KR on it.

"The pitch looks fine to me. There's grass on it and plenty of sun getting on it now. Hopefully we get more good weather over the next few days."

The surface, which will be 95 per cent soil and natural grass with some plastic strands on top once it is fully established, initially had to be reinspected in light of complaints from Catalans Dragons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield were guilty of overusing the pitch during pre-season but have stayed off it since Catalans raised concerns in the aftermath of the round one clash at Belle Vue.

Huddersfield Giants inspect the pitch ahead of the recent game. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"We've been training down at Dewsbury using the all-weather 4G down there," added Applegarth.

"We didn't go on the field for two weeks leading up to the Huddersfield game and didn't even do the team run on it.

"It's had the best part of four or five weeks with no use apart from that game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loss of a Sky Sports fixture came as another blow for Trinity amid a challenging start to the 2023 Super League season.

Jorge Taufua pours water on an injury as he leaves the pitch at half-time. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

For Applegarth, the priority is guiding Wakefield to a first win of the year.

"It's not really something I get involved in,” he said.

"You can understand it from Sky's point of view. They've got to plan well in advance.

"There are no dramas from me in terms of that. I'm just focusing on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad