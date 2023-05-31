David Fifita has vowed to do everything he can to keep Wakefield Trinity in Super League after leaving behind his family to rejoin the club on a deal until the end of 2023.

The popular prop has answered an SOS from Trinity after seeing his former club fail to win a game since ending his seven-year stay at Belle Vue to return to Australia.

Fifita became Wakefield's fifth signing on a manic Wednesday for Super League's bottom club.

Wakefield have re-signed Huddersfield Giants second-rower Sam Hewitt on an initial two-week loan and Isaac Shaw on a deal until the end of the season, while former Catalans Dragons duo Romain Franco and Hugo Salabio link up with Mark Applegarth's side on 28-day trials.

Fifita, who originally joined Trinity from Cronulla Sharks in 2016, enjoyed an emotional farewell last August after helping the club escape the drop.

Wakefield have been written off as relegation certainties this season but there is no chance of Fifita giving up on the club's top-flight status after making a huge sacrifice to return.

"It goes without saying that this is one of the hardest things I've had to do – leaving my family back in Australia," he said.

"At this time, I want to concentrate on getting myself right and bringing that smile back to Wakefield fans.

David Fifita is a popular figure at Belle Vue. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"The hard work starts now. I'll be giving everything for the challenge ahead, which is to try and help a club close to my heart stay in the top tier."

Applegarth, who must deregister or move on one of his overseas players to accommodate Fifita’s arrival, expects the signing to give the whole club a much-needed lift.

“He’s a player that will make a huge difference to the dressing room and it’s been great to have him training with us this morning, with his leadership skills clear to see,” said Applegarth.

“Dave Fifita, on his day, has an unplayable talent and he’s certainly excited to be with us to help us survive. He has the ability to stress a defence and create some tempo for us to play off, which is something we have been missing for most parts of this year.

Wakefield Trinity's Sam Hewitt, right, and Harry Bowes look dejected during the game at Wigan Warriors in April. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

“It was clear to see how much Dave also meant to the fans in the final home game of last year, and I know that Dave will be buzzing to play in front of the Red, White & Blue Army once again.”

After making a raft of signings earlier in the season, Applegarth has been forced back into the recruitment market amid a worsening injury crisis.

Already without the likes of Jai Whitbread, Reece Lyne and Samisoni Langi, as well as long-term absentee Lewis Murphy, the Trinity boss saw Kelepi Tanginoa join the casualty list last week with a suspected broken arm.

Shaw has followed recent addition Jack Croft back to Belle Vue after leaving Wakefield together at the end of 2022.

Romain Franco left Catalans Dragons at the end of last season. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

The prop – like Croft a product of the club's academy – is looking to add to his five Super League appearances following a spell with French outfit Villeneuve Leopards.

“It’s now all about fighting for my position in the squad and getting back on the field again," said Shaw.

“I know it’s going to take some time to adjust but I’ll be ripping in at training and hopefully I can force my way into the team and put my best foot forward.”

Applegarth is reunited with Shaw after playing an important role in the 20-year-old's development during his time as head of youth.

“Isaac is a player I know really well having worked with him since he was 14 years old and I’m looking forward to working with him again in the first team," said Applegarth.

“He’ll add some options to our pack between now and the end of the season. I’m looking forward to seeing him progress and develop his game at Wakefield Trinity.”

Hewitt is another familiar face after making five appearances during his original loan spell in March and April.

The forward played three times for the Giants following his return but has been allowed to head back to Belle Vue for a second loan stint.

Meanwhile, Franco and Salabio have the opportunity to secure Super League deals after being given the chance to impress.

Outside back Franco, 24, made a try-scoring debut for Catalans in 2021 and went on to feature seven times before leaving the French club at the end of last season, while prop Salabio, 22, has one Super League appearance to his name.