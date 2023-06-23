Ian Watson remains convinced that he can deliver silverware to Huddersfield Giants but concedes his job is far from secure after a 54-0 drubbing by Leeds Rhinos.

Huddersfield's play-off hopes are effectively over following a seventh defeat in eight matches, a wretched run of results that leaves Watson's men in 10th place.

The Giants have fallen way below expectations this year after finishing third and reaching the Challenge Cup final last season but Watson has reiterated his belief that he can bring long-term success to the club.

"It was a terrible beginning, terrible middle and terrible end," he said on the performance at Headingley.

"It was nowhere near. There was no resilience and no attitude to build pressure.

"It wasn't good enough. It was embarrassing. I didn't see it coming. It hurts me badly.

"It's going to be tough. I've been here before and know how to change it. I know what will work and where we need to go from here. It's a shame it'll come to that but I know what I need to do.

"It's not going to be nice now. There will be some tough and honest conversations but if we want to take the club forward, that's what has got to happen.

Ian Watson is under increasing pressure after a big defeat at Headingley. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I stay strong in my belief that I know where I'll get the club. I truly believe – and I know how mad it sounds off the back of that performance – that I'll win a comp here. I do believe that."

The Giants assembled a star-studded squad in the off-season and the majority of Watson's players are under contract for next year.

But he has stressed that nobody is safe as the club look for a solution to their problems.

"If they want to be better, they need to show they want to be better," added Watson. "If we need to look at something different, we need to look at something different.

Rhinos celebrate their seventh try scored by Rhyse Martin. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

"I think everyone is playing for their future, me included. I wouldn't say I'm not worried. You're always worried when you lose.