Injury-ravaged Callum McLelland has left Castleford Tigers without making an appearance for his hometown club across two spells.

The former Lock Lane junior rose through the ranks at Castleford before departing in 2017 to take up an opportunity in Scottish rugby union.

McLelland returned to the Tigers in late 2021 following a spell with Leeds Rhinos, only to suffer long-term complications from a serious knee injury sustained towards the end of his time at Headingley.

A recent injury setback has convinced McLelland to take an indefinite break from rugby league and start a new venture outside of the sport.

“I’m gutted I haven’t been able to play a game in the two years I’ve had here," he said.

"I have been doing everything I can to get fit and to get back playing but unfortunately, my injuries haven’t allowed me to.

"The club have been great with me since I arrived. I can’t thank the performance and medical staff enough, especially Matty (Crowther).

"I’m hoping the lads can finish this season strong and I wish them all the best.”

Callum McLelland has not played a game for Castleford Tigers since rejoining the club. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Tigers head coach Andy Last added: "We are really disappointed that we couldn’t get Callum in a position to perform for Castleford.

"Despite the best efforts of the performance team and medical team and Callum’s hard work, unfortunately we have come to an amicable agreement that it would be in both parties' best interests to go our separate ways.