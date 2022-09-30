Wane has been hit by several high-profile withdrawals in the build-up to the home tournament, St Helens pair Jonny Lomax and Alex Walmsley chief among them.

Mark Percival, Liam Farrell and Harry Newman are also sidelined by injury but Wane has complete faith in his squad and the players waiting in the wings on standby.

“Can we win the World Cup? Absolutely,” said Wane.

"I’ve got 24 really strong, committed men who want to represent England. They are proud Englishmen who are very keen on making sure they compete for everything. I'm more than happy with my 24."

Wane was dealt two major blows this week with Lomax and Percival pulling out in the wake of Saints' Super League Grand Final success.

Lomax battled through the year with a ruptured bicep, while Percival missed four months of the season with a knee issue before returning for the play-offs.

Wane stressed that there is no ill-feeling towards Lomax despite seeing the influential half-back manage his arm injury in club colours.

Shaun Wane is comfortable with the 24-man squad he has named. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've had very emotional phone calls," said Wane. "He's pulled himself out and I understand.

"I'm really happy with the squad. I'm all about thinking forward.

"Jonny is gone, Percy is gone, Liam Farrell is gone, Harry Newman is gone – but I've got a really, really strong group of men."

Huddersfield Giants prop Chris Hill is the chief beneficiary of the absence of Walmsley, while Salford Red Devils scrum-half Marc Sneyd has been chosen to plug the gap created by the loss of Lomax.

Chris Hill has been handed a World Cup recall. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hill is set to represent England in a third World Cup after playing in the 2013 and 2017 tournaments.

The 34-year-old's form for the Giants convinced Wane that he is worth a place in his squad.

"The way he carries the ball, metres after contact, his work ethic and the way he has acquitted himself since he's been at Huddersfield," he said as he explained why Hill was recalled after a three-year international hiatus.

"I think he's a really, really good player. The phone call and meeting I had with him about joining us showed me that England means everything to him."

Mikolaj Oledzki has been a regular under Shaun Wane. (Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Hull KR winger Ryan Hall – England’s record tryscorer – has been included following a successful return against the Combined Nations All Stars in June, while Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki retains his place on the back of a stellar season.

Oledzki is the Rhinos' sole representative in the squad with Kruise Leeming, Zak Hardaker and Ash Handley all overlooked.

Michael McIlorum and the uncapped Andy Ackers have been chosen as Wane's hookers, meaning there is no room for Castleford Tigers captain Paul McShane.

"We have some good nines," said Wane. "It has been tough.

"I'm a big fan of the hookers we've left out but that's my job. In my heart, I had to pick the two that I felt could do the job in the World Cup."

Wane has been able to call on England's NRL contingent for the first time since his appointment in 2020 with Elliott Whitehead, Luke Thompson and Tom Burgess joined in the squad by Sydney Roosters loose forward Victor Radley.

Herbie Farnworth will make his England debut in the coming weeks. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 24-year-old Radley qualifies for England through his father, Nigel, who hails from Sheffield.

"He was very emotional when he rang me and put his name forward," said Wane.

"He's really keen to represent England and is very proud of where his dad's from.

"He's a good player. He's tough and can play but his main attribute is he competes for everything. He suits the way we want to play."

Brisbane Broncos centre Herbie Farnworth and Newcastle Knights winger Dom Young – a product of the Huddersfield academy – have earned first call-ups after impressing in the NRL, while Wigan Warriors youngster Kai Pearce-Paul is another fresh face.

Young appeared set to represent Jamaica before committing to England.

"I spoke to him and his agent in Australia and he's very keen,” said Wane. “He's full on and has fitted in well with the lads in training this week."

England face Samoa in the tournament opener in Newcastle on October 15 before dates with France and Greece in Group A.

Wane will finalise his plans when his side take on Fiji in a warm-up match next Friday.

"I'm very, very close to knowing my Samoa team," he said.

"There's still a couple of niggling doubts. The players have had a really tough year so in this early period we have to look after them, especially the Super League players.

"We need to make sure we look after them and are firing for Samoa. The Fiji game will help us make sure the team we've got for Samoa is the strongest."