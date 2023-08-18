All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

'I'm not heartbroken' - But Hull FC lose in extra time to Wigan Warriors

Harry Smith was the hero with a 40-metre field goal in golden point extra time to extend Wigan’s Super League winning run to four matches with a 13-12 victory over Hull.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Aug 2023, 23:04 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 23:19 BST

Smith missed three conversion attempts during normal time and failed with two attempted field goals in the extra period.

But he kept his nerve to slot over the winning point in the 88th minute of the Super League contest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hull coach Tony Smith felt his side did not deserve to win or lose the game.

Harry Smith of Wigan Warriors kicks the winning drop goal and golden point and celebrates with team mates (Picture: Paul Currie/SWPix.com)Harry Smith of Wigan Warriors kicks the winning drop goal and golden point and celebrates with team mates (Picture: Paul Currie/SWPix.com)
Harry Smith of Wigan Warriors kicks the winning drop goal and golden point and celebrates with team mates (Picture: Paul Currie/SWPix.com)

The Black and Whites looked set for their first win at the DW Stadium since 2019 as they led 12-8 heading into the final three minutes, but a try from Jake Wardle sent the game into golden point extra time.

Smith said: “I am not heartbroken. I am proud of the effort of my players. I don’t think we deserved to win the game, but I also don’t think we deserved to lose it.

“I don’t think we were good enough in some areas which caused us to not win it, but in some areas I thought we were fantastic and probably didn’t deserve to lose it because of that.

“That’s how it is now. It was a hard-fought game. It wasn’t the prettiest game of rugby league I have ever seen, it’s probably down the other end of the scale.”

Related topics:TONY SMITHHarry SmithWigan WarriorsHull FCSuper LeagueWigan