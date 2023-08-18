'I'm not heartbroken' - But Hull FC lose in extra time to Wigan Warriors
Smith missed three conversion attempts during normal time and failed with two attempted field goals in the extra period.
But he kept his nerve to slot over the winning point in the 88th minute of the Super League contest.
Hull coach Tony Smith felt his side did not deserve to win or lose the game.
The Black and Whites looked set for their first win at the DW Stadium since 2019 as they led 12-8 heading into the final three minutes, but a try from Jake Wardle sent the game into golden point extra time.
Smith said: “I am not heartbroken. I am proud of the effort of my players. I don’t think we deserved to win the game, but I also don’t think we deserved to lose it.
“I don’t think we were good enough in some areas which caused us to not win it, but in some areas I thought we were fantastic and probably didn’t deserve to lose it because of that.
“That’s how it is now. It was a hard-fought game. It wasn’t the prettiest game of rugby league I have ever seen, it’s probably down the other end of the scale.”