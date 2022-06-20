Impressive stat that underlines impact of Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki in England colours

Some players were taking their first steps in the international arena, while others were given another opportunity to prove they belong on the biggest stage.

Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki is a player still making his way at international level after getting his first taste last June.

The 23-year-old has been an ever-present off the bench for Wane's England but he has work to do to secure his place with the likes of Luke Thompson and Tom Burgess set to return to contention in time for the World Cup.

Mikolaj Oledzki takes the ball in against the All Stars. (Picture: SWPix.com)

If the mid-season fixture at the Halliwell Jones Stadium was a World Cup audition, Oledzki passed with flying colours.

During a 30-minute stint either side of half-time, the front-rower made 156 metres to underline his power with ball in hand.

To put that already impressive figure into context, Tommy Makinson was England's top metre maker with 193 followed by John Bateman (189), Mike McMeeken (168) and Liam Farrell (163) - all of whom played big minutes.

Defensively, Oledzki made 13 tackles to leave him some way behind top tackler Bateman (37) and Michael McIlorum (30).

Jake Wardle, left, celebrates with John Bateman after the game. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Nevertheless, the Rhinos man provided the kind of impact Wane would have demanded as the England coach continues to plan for the World Cup and an opening game against a physically imposing Samoa side.

Leeds team-mate Kruise Leeming did his chances no harm with a lively cameo for the Combined Nations All Stars, while Ryan Hall and Jake Wardle were solid on England's left edge the odd blemish aside.

Huddersfield Giants centre Wardle marked his debut with a try and recorded 141 metres, five more than Hull KR winger Hall who showcased his power when the ball came his way.

Wardle and Hall will come up against each other this weekend when Huddersfield travel to Craven Park, while Oledzki and Leeming have the opportunity to test themselves against champions St Helens.

Ryan Hall during the game in Warrington. (Picture: SWPix.com)