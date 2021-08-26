In-form Leeds Rhinos ‘finding a way to win’, says Richie Myler

Leeds Rhinos' Richie Myler in their victory at Wigan. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

The England international helped his side to an historic 14-0 success at Wigan Warriors on Wednesday, securing a third successive victory ahead of Monday’s trip to Wakefield Trinity.

It was the first time Leeds have won at DW Stadium in eight years and the first time Wigan have been nilled at home since 1991.

It left them just behind their faltering opponents in fourth place and was all the more impressive given how many players Richard Agar’s squad are currently missing.

Full-back Myler, 31, scored one try and helped save another as Leeds dug deep to keep their top-six dream alive.

“It was a very, very strong performance from everyone,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

“I know we have players playing in different positions and not really used to it and a lot of games in a short period of time.

“But we’re just getting on with it and finding a way to win. That was the big thing Wednesday; we worked hard in defence and to keep a good Wigan side to zero is no mean feat.

“We’ve talent that can create chances and score points. We lacked a bit of structure but we found a way. We’re not getting carried away with ourselves; we’re in a good place mentality and riding a good wave. We’ve gone through an awful lot of adversity but as a group we’ve adapted really well and that breeds confidence.

“The boys are working hard for each other and that bodes well for the future.”

Ex-Warrington Wolves star Myler is set to make his 350th appearance against Wakefield.

“It was Tommy Briscoe’s 350th against Wigan and we got the win so hopefully we can get another win for mine,” he said.

“When you start to get milestones like this you know you’ve been around a while!

“To be fair, though, I’m probably in better shape at 31 than I was a 21. I used to get knocked all over the place back then but I feel great at the moment.”