Injury blow for Wakefield Trinity

He is missing from the squad that heads to Hull KR tomorrow night having suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s loss at Castleford Tigers.

Interim head coach Willie Poching admitted: “It’s not good. “It’s quite possible it could be season-ending.

“His pain is quite significant at the moment.

“The physios are doing their best with him and trying to get him a game or two at the back end of the season if they can.

“He will be a loss but it does give an opportunity to someone else.”

Poching has not ruled out surgery for the 24-year-old and said they will not risk rushing him back when there are only four games remaining.

“If they can find out the issue with it and what’s going on and whether there's more treatment needed, then we expect that will be the case,” he said.

Wakefield Trinity's Max Jowitt, left, with Innes Senior and Jay Pitts. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

“At the moment, it’s just about managing it but it’s whether he can get through a training session or a game.

“If it comes to it, that the risk is too great to throw him out for that game or two, then we won’t do it.”

Jordan Crowther comes into the 21-man squad for Jowitt in the only change but England loose forward Joe Westerman, Ryan Hampshire - a likely full-back replacement - hooker Kyle Wood and prop Yusuf Aydin were all unused on matchday against Castleford.

Wakefield host Leeds Rhinos on Monday and Poching added; “Joe Westerman will come back into the fray at some stage.

Wakefield Trinity's Joe Westerman (PAUL CURRIE/SWPIX)

“We’ll work out where that is. He’s a big addition for us.

“One of the big things for us going into this weekend is understanding we have got to back up on Monday.

“And, while this game at Hull KR has our full attention, we also have to be smart as a staff and have some forward planning as well.

“We’ll do some of that with an eye on Leeds without trying to get too far ahead of ourselves.

“We have enough depth in the squad with some experience and quality that we can make some of those decisions.