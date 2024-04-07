Winger Senior scored four tries as Castleford fought back to defeat the Red Devils at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

“How good is it to see a winger scoring tries?” said Lingard.

“Just pinning his ears back and backing himself. I think maybe he’s been a little bit guilty of not doing that in the past.

Innes Senior of Castleford celebrates his teams first victory of the 2024 season against the Salford Red Devils

“But I think the way that he’s played for us so far this season, the way that he played tonight and the confidence and belief that he showed that once he’s got a bit of a gap he can put that pedal down and finish.

“He was strong as well, they weren’t easy tries to score either. They weren’t just catching and putting the ball over the line, they were really difficult tries to score.”

The victory proved costly for Castleford, with Liam Watts concussed, Paul McShane injuring his hamstring in the warm-up and Joe Westerman and Josh Simm suffering calf and arm injuries.

The Tigers had their prop George Lawler admitted into hospital this week with a small bleed on the brain and Lingard paid tribute to him after the win.

“Sport takes a backseat when you’re talking about the health of an individual,” he said.