Inside Rugby League: Episode 40 - Challenge Cup review, Rob Lui leaves Leeds Rhinos, fans return

Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast.

By Richard Byram
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 11:44 am

In this week’s episode they look back at the men’s and women’s Challenge Cup quarter-finals and ahead to the last-four ties. They also discuss Rob Lui’s decision to leave Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors forward Tony Clubb’s eight-match ban, as well as the return of fans on May 17.

