Inside Rugby League: Episode 40 - Challenge Cup review, Rob Lui leaves Leeds Rhinos, fans return

In this week’s episode they look back at the men’s and women’s Challenge Cup quarter-finals and ahead to the last-four ties. They also discuss Rob Lui’s decision to leave Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors forward Tony Clubb’s eight-match ban, as well as the return of fans on May 17.
