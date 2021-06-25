Inside Rugby League - Episode 45 - Bad week for the game, joy for Wakefield Trinity, misery for Castleford Tigers, why Leeds Rhinos’ return was extended further

In this edition they look back over a good win for Wakefield over Wigan, a fourth home defeat in succession for Castleford and the farcical build-up to the England versus Combined Nations All Stars international game and the implications for Shaun Wane’s side at the upcoming World Cup.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Collector's item: Castleford forward Liam Watts was pressed into action at stand-off as patched-up Tigers lost at home to Catalans Dragons. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe