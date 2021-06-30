In this show the pair discuss Leeds Rhinos win at Salford and the disciplinary fall out from it, England’s loss to the All Stars and the possible postponemt of the World Cup, previews of this week’s Wakefield and Leeds matches and the cancellation of the Challenge Cup dress rehearsal between Castleford Tigers and St Helens and the ongoing problems with Covid and injuries in the sport.
