Inside Rugby League - Episode 46 - Stormy Salford v Leeds Rhinos clash, England are shocked, Castleford Cup final rehearsal cancelled, player welfare discussed

Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast.

By Richard Byram
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 12:10 pm

In this show the pair discuss Leeds Rhinos win at Salford and the disciplinary fall out from it, England’s loss to the All Stars and the possible postponemt of the World Cup, previews of this week’s Wakefield and Leeds matches and the cancellation of the Challenge Cup dress rehearsal between Castleford Tigers and St Helens and the ongoing problems with Covid and injuries in the sport.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

Sunday scrap: Players for Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos come together in last weekend's staormy encounter. Picture: Steve Riding
Off: Rhinos forward Bodene Thompson heads to the tunnel after his red card against Salford. Picture: Steve Riding
