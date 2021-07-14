Inside Rugby League - Episode 48: Castleford Tigers’ Challenge Cup bid at Wembley, Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights’ 1895 Cup duel, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity previews, disciplinary issues

Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast.

In it, they discuss Castleford’s prospects of lifting the Challenge Cup for the first time since 1986 against St Helens at Wembley, as well as Wakefield Trinity’s trip to Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos’ visit at Catalans Dragons in Betfred Super League - just seven days after their meeting at Headingley. They also discuss the latest punishments handed out by the RFL’s Disciplinary committee. Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

On our way: Castleford's Jesse Sene-Lefao scores a try during Tigers' Challange Cup semi-final win over Warrington Wolves. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
On our way: Castleford's Jesse Sene-Lefao scores a try during Tigers' Challange Cup semi-final win over Warrington Wolves. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
