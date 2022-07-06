Interim Hull KR head coach Danny McGuire enlists support of former Leeds Rhinos team-mate

Delaney, who played alongside McGuire at Leeds Rhinos between 2010 and 2017, has joined the Robins as forwards coach with immediate effect until the end of next season.

The four-time Super League Grand Final winner was already on board for 2023 but he has made the move early following the sacking of Tony Smith.

Delaney has assisted James Ford at York City Knights this season, while he also gained coaching experience with Oldham and in Leeds' youth system.

Brett Delaney joins Hull KR from York City Knights. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I’m buzzing," said Delaney, who played for Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans in the NRL.

"The plan was to finish the year at York and come across with Willie (Peters) but these things happen in rugby league.

“Magsy (McGuire) is a good friend of mine and having spent a lot of time with him over the last 12 years on and off the pitch, I jumped at the challenge.

"I think I can offer some help there in the defensive department and with the forwards.

Brett Delaney, bottom left centre, sits alongside Danny McGuire, bottom centre, during Jamie Jones-Buchanan's testimonial. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“With my playing style, I was definitely a defensive player and they’re my strengths as a coach.

"I’ve watched a few Hull KR games and there are definitely some improvements I will help make and ultimately, help the club win games."

The 36-year-old will link up with Rovers tomorrow ahead of Sunday's derby against Hull FC, an important game in the play-off battle.

McGuire has backed Delaney - a fearsome competitor during his playing days - to have an impact in the final two months of the Super League season.

Brett Delaney was a fearsome competitor during his playing days. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I know Brett really well from our time playing together at Leeds," said McGuire.

"When I think about defence, he’s the first person I think of. Brett is probably one of the toughest defenders I played alongside.

"He’s been coaching at York and doing a great job there. I think he’ll be a really good fit for us.

"With Brett already coming on board for next year, Willie was really keen to get him on board as soon as possible too.”

Incoming head coach Peters will see out the season as an assistant with NRL club Newcastle Knights but he is already having a major say at Craven Park, lining up several signings for next year including Brisbane Broncos prop Rhys Kennedy.

“It’s great to have Brett on board," said Peters.

"I know Brett wouldn't ask the players to do something he wasn’t willing to do himself. Brett will help bring that aggressive style we want at Hull KR.