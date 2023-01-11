Ireland boss Ged Corcoran lands assistant coach role at Yorkshire club

Ireland boss Ged Corcoran will combine his international commitments with a new role as York Knights' assistant coach.

The 39-year-old, who represented Halifax Panthers, Dewsbury Rams and Sheffield Eagles as a player, will work alongside head coach Andrew Henderson and player-coach Danny Kirmond.

As well as leading Ireland in the recent World Cup, Corcoran enjoyed a long spell as Mark Aston's number two at Sheffield.

"I’m really excited about the challenge ahead and working with Andrew Henderson and the great group of players that we currently have at the club," said Corcoran.

"There's a mix of seasoned pros and some inspired young professional athletes that want to be at the top of the game.

"I spoke to Hendo throughout the World Cup and while he was at Keighley Cougars. We speak about rugby all the time and we both challenge each other.

"When he told me what he wanted to achieve in the role and where he wanted to take the club, it excited me straight away.

"I’m really looking forward to the end point and where he sees the club going. That excites me as a coach."

Ged Corcoran looks on following the game against Jamaica. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images for RLWC)

Henderson took the reins from James Ford at the end of last season after helping Keighley to the League 1 title.

He begins his reign against Widnes Vikings in York's Championship opener on February 5.

"Jed brings honesty, good energy and enthusiasm for the game, which is really important for the type of people that I want working in this organisation and within this performance department," said Henderson.

"Ged decided to leave Sheffield and wanted a new challenge in a new environment to reinvigorate him, so I’m really fortunate to have him on board.

Andrew Henderson is coming off a successful season with Keighley Cougars. (Picture: Tom Pearson/SWpix.com)

