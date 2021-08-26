It is time for Castleford Tigers to ‘put a marker down’, says Daryl Powell

In recent years, Castleford have enjoyed little success against their fellow Yorkshire opponents.

Indeed, they have lost their last four meetings with FC ahead of going to the MKM Stadium tonight and won just once in the last seven games between the sides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rarely, though, have Castleford needed to find some form against the Black and Whites more than now as the battle for Super League’s top-six intensifies.

“It is pretty crucial,” admitted Powell, whose side are just outside those berths but are on a three-game winning run.

“It’s squeezing up a little bit around the play-off spots and we’ve done ourselves a power of good with the last three fixtures.

“It’s massive for us that we now have a largely fit squad.

“Jake Trueman is out for the season but otherwise we’re doing okay.

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell. Picture Tony Johnson

“We’re able to rest people at the moment which is a real positive with the fixture list in front of us.

“We’ll be able to roll a few guys in on the Monday game (against Wigan Warriors).

“But what’s in front us now is the Hull fixture. And we’re looking forward to the challenge of it.

“They’ve done a bit of a number on us the last few years and this is a good opportunity for us to put a marker down.”

One of the players who will be back against top-six rivals Wigan is captain Michael Shenton.

The former England centre, 35, feared he could be out for the rest of the season after fracturing his cheekbone just four weeks ago.

“Initially we were a little concerned that it might be the season,” said Powell.

“But he’s got himself back. You always know with Shenny that he is one of the most durable players that I’ve seen.