Wakefield Trinity have announced that Michael Carter will step down as chief executive by the end of 2023.

Carter has been in charge at Belle Vue for the past decade, during which time he has helped keep the club in Super League.

Wakefield dropped the bombshell on the day IMG revealed a 20-point plan that will underpin the proposed grading system set to come into effect from 2025.

“As I continue into my 10th year as custodian of this club, I have been pondering my future and the future of the game in much detail and ultimately I have decided to stand down as CEO and as a director of the club by the end of 2023," said Carter.

"We have achieved so much in recent years, as anyone visiting the Be Well Support Stadium at Belle Vue can see – and there is so much more the club will achieve in the years ahead.

"For me, however, it is time to move on. I look forward to staying close to the club going forward – but as strictly as a fan, sponsor and volunteer.”

Carter's decision to step down follows the club's call for expressions of interest from potential investors at the end of last year.

Wakefield, who sit bottom of Super League after three rounds, are in the process of redeveloping their Belle Vue home.

Michael Carter congratulates Joe Westerman after a win over Warrington Wolves. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Trinity chairman John Minards said: “While today’s announcement will come as a surprise to many, it is something Michael and I have been discussing for many months.

"It is nonetheless very much the end of an era for our club.

"As Michael says, we are continuing with our plans to drive the club forward in the context of the redeveloped stadium and there will be further announcements as the season progresses.

"Michael will be with us as CEO potentially until the end of this season and his actual departure from the role will be the appropriate time to pay proper tribute to his immense contribution.

Wakefield Trinity chairman John Minards and Ben Hall, Yorkshire area director for Morgan Sindall Construction.