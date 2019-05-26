‘It was like the Rocky Horror Show,’ says Hull FC coach Lee Radford

EXASPERATED Hull FC head coach Lee Radford gave a perfect assessment of his maddening side following a bizarre 55-2 loss against Huddersfield Giants: “One thing this team is consistent at is inconsistency.”

They had produced a remarkable defensive effort to win at second-placed Warrington Wolves a week earlier yet somehow managed to concede 10 tries in embarrassing style against their lowly Yorkshire opponents at Magic Weekend.

What's gone wrong?: Hull FC coach Lee Radford, right, is dejected after his side's 55-2 defeat to Huddersfield. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix

Hull have endured heavy defeats before this term losing 63-12 at home to Warrington and 62-16 at Super League leaders St Helens.

But to lose in such a manner at Anfield, to a side sat in ninth, was the most alarming result yet.

Tied third before Saturday’s Magic Weekend encounter, Radford must have thought his squad had turned a corner only to be let down once more.

“I spoke about us wanting to show more consistency; one thing this team is consistent at is inconsistency,” he bemoaned.

“We had a tough initial period and then you put in a second half like that and it’s like The Rocky Horror Show.

“We’ll have to listen now to how bad a team we are, how poor we look and how we’re not going to achieve anything this season but it’s all self-inflicted and we have to – have to – change in the second half of the season.”

Hull captain Danny Hougton was rested to nurse a minor calf tear that had also kept him out of that win at Warrington.

He should return when they host holders Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup on Thursday but Radford remains perplexed as to why his stuttering side continue to randomly deliver such abysmal displays.

“If I knew the answer we wouldn’t be tossing them performances in,” he said.

“We prepare consistently, our training is consistent but nothing’s won at County Road (training ground) and what goes on between the six inches of your ears is up to you.

“That result puts us on that roller coaster again. It’s no good for your mentality as a coach.

“It can’t be any good for a player sat in that changing room.

“But, you watch, we’ll probably be great on Thursday.”