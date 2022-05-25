The 31-year-old is enjoying a renaissance at Craven Park after being deemed surplus to requirements at the end of his debut season in 2019.

Keinhorst was sent out on loan to York City Knights and an exit appeared increasingly likely when Tony Smith handed the utility man the highest squad number for the 2021 campaign.

But Keinhorst remained professional and, after a brief spell with Castleford Tigers, got an extended run in Smith's side.

Jimmy Keinhorst celebrates his try against Warrington. (Picture: SWPix.com)

He scored three tries in nine games for the Robins last season, including the clincher in the memorable play-off win over Warrington Wolves.

Keinhorst has missed only two matches so far this year and can look forward to a fifth season at the club after agreeing a new deal.

"I enjoy being part of this group at the moment and I’m excited with where it can go," he said.

"It was quite an easy decision. Obviously in the last few weeks results haven’t gone our way which makes it a bit tougher but I still enjoy working with the group and an embracing the role I’ve got in the squad.

Jimmy Keinhorst in action during the Challenge Cup semi-final. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It’s no secret I’m a utility player that’s able to fill in spots and I’m embracing that as it comes, week by week.

"Everyone is on the same page and working together in the right direction so that’s what’s good about being a part of this squad.”

Keinhorst - a Grand Final winner with Leeds Rhinos in 2015 - has highlighted his versatility in the first half of this year, filling in on the wing, at centre and in the second row.

He has enjoyed his recent role in the pack but will continue to be flexible.

“I enjoy it there or centre with that being my most comfortable position," said Keinhorst.

“I played a bit of second row early on in my career at Leeds and more recently with KR when I’ve been filling in with injuries and whatnot.

"I enjoy anywhere I’m put on the pitch and as long as I’m doing a good enough job for the guys around me then I'm happy.”

Rovers are seventh in Super League at the halfway stage but Keinhorst is confident they will arrest their recent slide once they return to action.

“We’re working hard and want to turn things around quickly," he added.