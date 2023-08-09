Matt Parcell is chasing the "unbelievable" high of emulating Hull KR's Challenge Cup heroes of 1980.

Rovers have reached the final three times since Roger Millward led the club to victory over Hull FC but came out on the wrong side of the result on each occasion, including a record defeat to Leeds Rhinos in 2015.

Willie Peters' class of 2023 stand on the brink of history but Parcell, who delivered on the big stage with the Rhinos in the 2017 Super League Grand Final, has stressed the importance of staying calm ahead of Saturday's Wembley showdown with Leigh Leopards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would be unbelievable," he said. "The opportunity and what could happen on Saturday is pretty cool.

"We can't get too far ahead of ourselves. We've got to enjoy the week and be ready to go on Saturday.

"I played at Old Trafford and the key is staying relaxed. You have more commitments this week and there's more going on but you've got to keep things lighthearted.

"Once you get down there, it's all business."

Last month's semi-final win over Wigan Warriors made it fourth time lucky for Parcell after falling agonisingly short of the showpiece event on three previous occasions.

Matt Parcell celebrates the semi-final win over Wigan. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian hooker is hoping to etch his name into Challenge Cup folklore this weekend.

"The Challenge Cup has got such a rich history,” he said.

"When you compare it to Super League, that goes back to 1996 but when you talk about the Challenge Cup it just goes back and back and back.

"It's a crazy, rich history that is really cool to be part of."

Matt Parcell in action for the Rhinos in the 2017 Grand Final. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Eyebrows were raised when Parcell swapped Leeds for a struggling Hull KR in 2019 but his decision has been vindicated after helping to transform the club from relegation candidates to genuine contenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old is proud of the progress the club have made in recent times.

"There are a few boys that arrived in 2019 and from there every year we've grown as a team and a group," said Parcell.

"Individuals have come in and added to it. The group has probably stepped up and we're winning games that we've been close in before.

The Australian has been with Hull KR since 2019. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The final is a good reward for the club and group. You look at teams that have been successful and at the core of it is a good group of guys that want to work hard for each other. That's what we've got now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But in saying that it's a good reward, the job is not to get to Wembley, it's to win the cup. That's what you'll remember."

Rovers will be backed by a huge travelling contingent on Saturday, just as they were at Headingley for the semi-final.

Parcell has asked the supporters for a repeat performance at Wembley.

"The fans are absolutely awesome," he said.

"At Headingley in the semi-final they were that loud and it created such a great atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've driven to Headingley many times before and when we drove through there were Robins fans everywhere. It was crazy to see the streets of Headingley in red and white.

"When we got to the ground and ran out, that was the loudest I've heard it since the renovations.