Willie Peters is viewing the Craven Park date with St Helens as the perfect chance to show how far Hull KR have come.

The Robins have enjoyed a promising start to the Peters era, winning five games to occupy a top-four spot after eight rounds.

Rovers host the four-time defending champions on the back of a hugely impressive 40-0 demolition of fierce rivals Hull FC but have a wretched record against Saints, losing the last 13 meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peters is confident there will be no drop-off in performance, as long as his players win the mental battle.

"It's a great opportunity for us because we had a great win in the derby last week and are playing St Helens this week," said Peters, whose side are protecting a three-match winning run.

"People say that we haven't performed after a derby and haven't beaten St Helens since 2015 – but that doesn't mean too much.

"If we put in a performance this week, it'll show how far we've come as a group because it's just a mindset thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We always talk about getting our process and preparation right. Nothing this week has told me that we're not preparing like we did previously.

Hull KR are fresh from a derby rout of Hull FC. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"It's a great opportunity and test to play against the champions. We're looking for a big performance. It will come down to moments in the game that we need to win."

St Helens find themselves off the pace in Super League after winning just four of their seven games in the wake of their famous World Club Challenge triumph in Australia.

Fresh from a derby defeat to Wigan Warriors, Saints are without a host of star names, including Alex Walmsley, Morgan Knowles and Sione Mata'utia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Peters has warned his team to expect the same high level of intensity that has turned St Helens into a winning machine.

Hull KR have suffered plenty of pain against St Helens in recent times. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"They're the leaders with line speed and kick chase – all the little effort areas that teams talk about," said Peters. "Teams are trying to catch Saints in that department.

"We know what they're going to bring on Friday and it's a game you've got to be prepared to win in the 79th minute. You need to be prepared to put your bodies on the line because they've got players that run hard – their back five run extremely hard.

"They've got halves that take on the line so they ask a lot of questions and you need to be physical. If you're not physical against a team like Saints, you're in for a long evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've competed in every game and the effort has been up there. We need to maintain that this week."

The round nine clash offers Rovers the chance to strengthen their play-off position against the team directly below them in the table.

Peters accepts that Hull KR have a long way to go before they are considered a top side.

"We're sitting in the four now but that doesn't make you a top-four team," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad