The Wigan Warriors academy product has been released by Canberra Raiders to allow him to return to England.

Rushton made his NRL debut in April and went on to play three times for the Raiders before suffering a broken jaw last month.

The forward will begin his contract with the Giants in 2023, although he is due to arrive back in England next week.

Harry Rushton pictured on the bench during his time with Canberra Raiders. (Picture: Getty)

"It's a major capture for us with his stature, his age, everything he brings to a rugby field," said Watson.

"It gives us a really good look going forward as being able to build something around a great, youthful British pack.

"That was one of the biggest keys. As soon as I found out he was available, I wanted to speak to him straight away and explain what we're about and what we want to do.

"I'm over the moon that he's joining us and he's decided that the right place for him is at Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Giants are on the brink of securing a play-off spot. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"His ambition is aligned with what we want to do. He wants to be a part of something at the beginning."

Rushton, who had another year left on his deal with the Raiders, was in demand once he declared his intention to head home.

The 20-year-old becomes Huddersfield’s second NRL recruit for 2023 after being left convinced about the project at the John Smith's Stadium.

"Canberra wanted to keep him and extend his contract," said Watson, who will also welcome Kevin Naiqama to the club next year.

Harry Rushton in action against Penrith Panthers. (Picture: Getty)

"There was interest over here and there was always going to be. To get that quality of player at that age, you're going to face competition.

"I'm really, really pleased that he's decided that Huddersfield is the right place for him to continue his career and his development."

Rushton is joining a club on the up with the Giants on the brink of securing a top-six spot.

A win at Salford Red Devils tomorrow would confirm Huddersfield's play-off place with four games to spare.

The Giants' next objective is to claim a top-two spot, which would give them a valuable week off as well as a home semi-final.

"If we're going to start to go forward, getting into the play-offs had to be our minimum target," said Watson, whose team face five games in 20 days at the end of the regular season.

"Now we're in that position, what we want to do is sit really high up in that table to give ourselves a really good shot at a home draw.

"Having a home draw is huge and with the games so tightly packed together, having that week off will be more important than it's ever been.