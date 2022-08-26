Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has made 22 appearances for Wakefield since his debut in September 2020, including 11 this year.

Aydin recently enjoyed a short loan spell with Leeds Rhinos, appearing off the bench in the win over Wigan Warriors at Headingley, while he played against the Robins for Trinity on Thursday night.

The front-rower follows Wakefield team-mate James Batchelor to Craven Park.

Yusuf Aydin will join Hull KR at the end of the year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It’s a really big opportunity," said Aydin.

"I asked Willie (Peters) what his plans for pre-season and next season were and he gave me a breakdown on it all and it sounded great.

“I’m 22 in September so I’m still young but signing for Hull KR is the perfect chance for me to keep developing.

"I’ve played half of this season and I want to finish the year on a high with more game time. Hopefully that will put me in good stead for pre-season."

Yusuf Aydin, left, in action at Craven Park earlier this year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Aydin is Hull KR's sixth confirmed signing for the 2023 campaign and beyond after the club tied up deals for Rhys Kennedy, Sauaso Sue, Louis Senior, Tom Opacic and Batchelor.

"I really like the look of KR’s recruitment for next season with the NRL boys coming in alongside Batch," added Aydin.

"I think it will be great to learn from them and keep developing.

"We’re going to have a few guys in my position pushing for places and I’m sure it will be a good challenge.

"As long as I have a great pre-season and work hard, the selection side will take care of itself.”

Incoming Rovers head coach Peters has liked what he has seen of the forward.

“Yusuf Aydin is a promising young prop with his best years ahead of him," said Peters, who will take the reins at the end of 2022.

“Yusuf has a high work rate and does all the little effort areas well which we value here at Hull KR.