'It's a special moment': Leeds Rhinos winger Tom Briscoe ready to seize unexpected opportunity

Saturday's Grand Final against St Helens will be Briscoe's final game for Leeds after being told his contract has not been renewed.

The 2022 season has been a challenging one for the 32-year-old winger, who sat out four months with an ankle injury.

His return to action coincided with Leeds' run to Old Trafford at a time when Ash Handley and David Fusitu'a are both sidelined.

It has been a happy ending to a story that began in late 2013 when Briscoe swapped Hull FC for Headingley.

"At times, I thought there would be a chance I wouldn't play for Leeds again,” he said.

"The injury was prolonged and I wasn't recovering at the pace I wanted to.

"To see the guys going so well and on the run they went on, things start going through your mind but you just stick to it.

Tom Briscoe will end his Leeds Rhinos career at Old Trafford. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I've been injured before and know the process. You've just got to stick with your rehab and believe you'll get there in the end. Thankfully I have and have got this opportunity."

The Rhinos reached Old Trafford the hard way after recovering from the worst start to a season in the club's history.

Briscoe is savouring every moment of a remarkable finish.

"It's massive," he said.

Tom Briscoe celebrates the win over Wigan Warriors with Blake Austin. (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Finding out that I wouldn't be at the club next year and would have to move on, there would be no better way than getting sent off with firstly a Grand Final appearance and to win it as well.

"The journey we've been on this year makes it even more special. We went through a tough patch but always knew we had it in us.

"To get to the Grand Final from 11th position is pretty incredible."

Briscoe has the chance to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Kevin Sinfield, Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow by bowing out as a champion.

"There are nerves and excitement," added Briscoe.

"Walking out at Old Trafford is the best feeling you can get as a rugby player. I've played at Wembley and a few other finals but nothing beats that Old Trafford feeling when you come out from that corner to hear the atmosphere.