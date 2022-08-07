The Rhinos replaced Salford Red Devils in the top six thanks to a 34-14 win at Headingley on Sunday afternoon.

Smith has refused to pay attention to the Super League table since his arrival in May and he is not about to start despite seeing his side claim an important victory.

"Two points is what we were after today and that's the weekly battle," said Smith. "We then get ready for the next opportunity.

Leeds Rhinos were good enough to edge a hard-fought game at Headingley. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"My sickness or disease is that I'm chasing a perfect game, a perfect performance.

"I know it'll never come but my weekly challenge is to do my best to prepare as well as we can to play as well as we can. It's a weekly quest to chase two points.

"At this moment in time, looking at the ladder makes no difference to how we're going to prepare.

"I'm not sure why it's helpful to look at the ladder; that's what fans do. Good luck to the fans. They'll be happy tonight and can enjoy it."

Leeds Rhinos celebrate Rhyse Martin's second try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Rhinos had to work hard for their fifth win in six games against an in-form Salford outfit that gave as good as they got for much of the contest.

Leeds held firm in the face of incessant pressure and scored a game-breaking try courtesy of Ash Handley's 90-metre effort.

"We've spoken about finding different ways to win and they're a hot team that play a lot of attacking rugby so we knew we'd have to be good," said Smith.

"I don't think the scoreline was a reflection of the battle of the game - but I think the better team won.

"We dodged a few bullets, to be fair. They poked their nose through more than we'd like but they're a highly skilled team that are backing themselves and have belief in what they're doing.

"Their form has been hard to handle so we knew it was going to be a battle. We were connected enough on enough plays to get the job done."

The Rhinos have momentum behind them with the play-offs fast approaching after taking 14 points from a possible 22 under Smith.

"We've played pretty consistently over a period of time," added Smith.

"We haven't been at our best every week but you're never going to be.