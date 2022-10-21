The Leeds Rhinos prop played every game at club level in 2022, running his blood to water on the road to Old Trafford.

Oledzki made 32 appearances in all during the domestic season, including a strong performance for England against the Combined Nations All Stars in June.

He inevitably picked up bumps and bruises along the way, the most serious a shoulder injury which threatened his involvement in the semi-final against Wigan Warriors.

True to form, Oledzki shrugged off the issue to help the Rhinos to a memorable win at the DW Stadium.

Since getting through last month’s Grand Final against St Helens, the 24-year-old has been given time to recuperate.

An unnatural period of rest will come to an end on Saturday when Oledzki walks out for England in their World Cup clash with France.

"Four weeks isn't that long but because we played so often and the schedule was so crazy during the season, it’s actually felt like an eternity," he told The Yorkshire Post.

Mikolaj Oledzki in action against France last autumn. (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"The last few games I was carrying a bit of a knock so the opportunity to let it settle and rest has done my body the world of good.

"We were playing play-off rugby for the last seven weeks so physically and emotionally it was pretty challenging and draining.

"Now I've had the chance to recharge physically and mentally, I’m very excited to get back into it and put my body through it all over again. The shoulder feels pretty good at the moment and I can't wait to dig in. I feel very fresh and ready to go."

They say that time is a great healer but Oledzki is still carrying around the pain of the Old Trafford defeat by Saints.

Mikolaj Oledzki collects his runner-up medal after the Grand Final. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

A date with the three-peat champions proved a game too far for the Rhinos after defying the odds to reach an 11th Grand Final.

"Me and every other player and member of staff at Leeds were disappointed because we worked so hard to get to that point," said Oledzki.

"We felt like we'd climbed the biggest flight of stairs there is just to get kicked back down it.

"The final obviously hurt a lot with all the sacrifices and everything else that came with it on the journey we were on.

Mikolaj Oledzki chats with Shaun Wane during a training session. (Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"We felt like we deserved a bit more for what we put in but that's sport and sometimes you have to take it as a lesson and wait a bit longer for the silverware.

"It still hurts me now thinking about it but it's something we can build on and we'll be better for it."

The World Cup offers Oledzki another chance to end the 2022 season with silverware. The early signs are promising after England made a mockery of their underdogs tag to dismantle a star-studded Samoa outfit.

With the rugby league world doubting their credentials, Shaun Wane's team had a point to prove.

"All week we heard everyone talking about Samoa and what their players were capable of and what they were going to do," said Oledzki.

"We took it personally and the fact nobody said anything about us during that week put some fire in our bellies.

Mikolaj Oledzki played with a shoulder issue in the closing stages of the Super League season. (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"The lads played amazing. They executed the game plan really well and hopefully we can build on the back of that this week."

Seven changes, including a first World Cup outing for Oledzki, should ensure there is no hint of complacency in Bolton. With competition fierce in Wane's squad, the game represents an audition for the business end of the tournament.

"There are some big games coming up and we're all doing everything we can to secure our spot for the quarter-final and hopefully semi-final," said Oledzki.

"These are massive games no matter who you play, whether it's France, Greece or Samoa, and you need to make sure you grab the opportunity with both hands as a player and give the coach a headache.

"I just want to make sure I go out there and do what I did throughout the year.

"Hopefully that will be enough to impress Shaun and the coaching staff, and help the team to another great performance. Getting the win is the most important thing."

A World Cup appearance completes a remarkable journey that began in Gdansk, Poland.

The imposing front-rower, who moved to England when he was nine, is as proud as anybody to wear the three lions on his chest.

"I've got my own family now with a little girl and a little boy on the way," said Oledzki, who made his England debut last year.

"Every time I pull that England shirt on I represent my family and it's a real honour.

"I know how much it means to everyone – the fans, the players and coaching staff.