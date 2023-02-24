Hull FC boss Tony Smith has backed Leeds Rhinos to recover from a shaky start to prove their quality over the course of the season after hitting out at the doom and gloom nature of rugby league.

The Rhinos were hoping to get their campaign up and running at Headingley on Friday night, only to run into a reviltalised Hull team under Smith.

Leeds appeared to have snatched the points late on when David Fusitu'a scored but Scott Taylor had the last word to inflict a second defeat on the Rhinos following last week's hammering at Warrington Wolves.

Smith is not reading much into the early-season results, with Super League's most experienced coach backing nephew Rohan to get Leeds back on track.

Asked whether he expected Leeds to go on to enjoy a strong season, he replied: "Absolutely, yeah.

"We get one or two games into a season and we're all doom and gloom and 'it's all over'. It's crazy, bonkers.

"That's because we start off with a big focus in the week before the season starts talking about who is going to win the Grand Final and who's going to get relegated.

"It's just bonkers. Let's look forward to a great season and some exciting rugby league watching all the twists and turns. It's just crazy what we focus on.

Tony Smith's Hull FC got the better of Rohan Smith's Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"You ask us how we think we're going to go and I've got no idea. We'll end up anywhere between one and 12."

After holding off a late fightback by Castleford Tigers to kick off their season with a win, Hull passed another character test against Leeds to continue their positive start under Tony Smith.

"It was a mixed performance," he added.

"I'm glad we came away with the win obviously but it could have easily gone the other way. At times it looked like it was going to.

Hull FC celebrate Cameron Scott's try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was good for us once again. We had to show some character again, in a different way this time which was good.

"I thought we improved a whole lot from last week and I thought they did too."

Rohan Smith was left to rue a series of missed chances with the game in the balance.

The Rhinos boss saw positive signs from his team in defeat.

“I thought if our execution was somewhat better the result would have gone our way,” said Smith.

“We created a lot of ruck speed in the first half, a lot of it unrewarded with failure to find the right play.

“In the second half we created a lot of opportunities; I thought we won the physical battle, but we didn’t execute.

“There were a couple of poor defensive moments in the game, which we were punished for, but overall I thought our defence looked in control.

