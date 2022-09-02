Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KR's interim head coach Danny McGuire could only name a 16-man squad due to injury and suspension issues, while Hodgson himself is without 14 players for the final game of the season. With both teams out of the running for the Super League play-offs, there is not the same sense of excitement around the fixture.

But Hodgson, who has won two of his three derbies in charge of Hull, is expecting the same level of intensity regardless of who takes the field.

"I've loved them - I really have," said Hodgson.

"I'm hearing the crowd is potentially going to be the biggest one I've been witness to as well so I'm super excited about that.

"I think both sets of fans have understood where both teams are sitting and the adversity that they've both faced, but that means nothing on Saturday.

"It's not a dead rubber. I expect it to be a big derby with plenty of noise. We're really excited about performing well and playing some good footy. I just love the rivalry and I love how it separates families from each other for the week. It pretty much makes or breaks everyone's week for the following week. It's second to none and a huge occasion. It would have been great to play in one but I'm very privileged to coach in them."

The derby brings the curtain down on another disappointing season for the Black and Whites, one that promised so much.

Brett Hodgson is desperate to finish a challenging season on a high. (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Hodgson's men were fifth after beating Wigan Warriors in late May but have won only three of their last 13 games to drop to eighth.

"We need to put in a good performance, not only because of the derby and we're in front of a big crowd but to get some momentum going into the off-season which is really important," said Hodgson, whose side finished 2021 with a 44-12 defeat at Wakefield Trinity.

"Our performance in the last game last year was anything but good.

"It was probably our worst performance of the season and it made for a very, very long pre-season throughout parts of it.

Hull FC have fallen away in the second half of the season. (Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"The positivity we can get this weekend can give us some enjoyment going into the off-season.”

A derby win would see Hull finish above their neighbours and give them the 2022 bragging rights.

When asked whether that would be important to him as a coach, Hodgson replied with a smile: "Yes."