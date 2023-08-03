After spending half his life at Wheldon Road, Adam Milner could be forgiven for wandering into the home dressing room when he returns with Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

The Castleford Tigers academy product made 301 appearances for the club over a 13-year period and created lifelong memories along the way.

Milner was part of the first Castleford team to finish top of the table and ticked off both major finals, while he also earned three England caps during his time with his boyhood side.

Wheldon Road felt like home but there was no contract on the table for 2024 and the offer of a fresh challenge at Huddersfield appealed to him.

Two months on from a tear-jerking departure, the 31-year-old is preparing to face the Tigers for the first time in his career.

"It's not just another game," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"I'm buzzing. It'll be a funny old game for myself but I'm really excited to get out there.

"I did feel part of the furniture down there. The day that I left was a very emotional day.

Adam Milner is going all out for the win this week. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I had an unbelievable time at Cas and hold many fond memories and made great friendships along the way which I'm so grateful for."

For a while, Milner thought he would have to wait until next year for a reunion with his old club.

The versatile forward is currently on loan at Huddersfield ahead of a permanent move at the end of the season.

After being declared ineligible for the meeting in May following his switch, Milner was surprised to discover he is free to face Castleford this week.

The forward left Castleford in May. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I didn't think I was originally," he said.

"I told Watto (head coach Ian Watson) and the rest of the Huddersfield lads that I was ruled out for this week. They did the checks and said I was clear to play so happy days.

"It's come around quicker than I imagined because I thought I would be ruled out."

Milner is in the unenviable position of knowing a win for Huddersfield would push the Tigers closer to the drop.

Adam Milner appears dejected after his side's loss to St Helens in the 2021 Challenge Cup final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

A form spike for the Giants has left Castleford in a straight shootout with Wakefield Trinity for survival.

Milner has pledged to put his loyalties to one side as he prioritises a late play-off charge with Huddersfield.

"It'll be nice to see some familiar faces, not just the playing squad but the backroom staff, supporters and sponsors," he said.

"But it'll certainly be a serious face pre-match and in the game because we're going alright at the minute at Huddersfield and beating Cas would be a massive win for us.

"After this week I wish them all the best and hope they can claw out of the position they're in but we've found some form and my concern this week is to get Huddersfield in a position to be challenging for the six, which I believe we can do.

"It would be a massive shame to see the club that I was at for 13 years go down. It would really hurt.

Adam Milner forged a reputation as a hardworking forward during his time at Castleford. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I hope they've got enough there to get the wins that will keep them afloat – after Friday."

In contrast to Watson who has pulled the shutters down on play-off talk, Milner has found himself analysing the table after a third straight win against Hull FC.

The Giants are six points adrift of the top six but Milner is sensing an opportunity to replicate Leeds Rhinos' late run to Old Trafford in 2022.

"I know Watto likes to just focus on the week which is great to do as a coach," said Milner.

"As a player, I think it would be silly not to have a look around the corner and see what's in front of you.

"I think we've got favourable fixtures with a lot of home games. If we keep this momentum going, I certainly don't fear any team that we'll come up against.

"Hopefully we can make a big push for the six. We can't afford to slip up but there are teams in that six that have got different priorities like Hull KR and Leigh in the Challenge Cup final. That takes a massive amount out of you.

"We've got to look at what Leeds did last year when they overcame a difficult start and found a rich vein of form that got them to Old Trafford. It'd be fantastic if we could achieve that."

To stay in the hunt for the top six, Huddersfield will need to leave Wheldon Road with the two competition points, even if it hurts Milner's chances of getting a good reception from the home fans.

"I'd like to think I will but you never know at Cas," he joked.