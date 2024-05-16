Mikey Lewis is using last year's Wembley heartache as fuel in Hull KR's bid for another crack at the Challenge Cup final.

The Robins reached the showpiece event in 2023, only to suffer the agony of a golden-point defeat at the hands of Leigh Leopards.

Lewis has not forgotten that feeling after being reduced to tears at full-time.

"It's put fire in our bellies," said the KR half-back.

"We took a lot from that experience. It was heartbreaking at the time but this is a new year.

"All we're focusing on is this week before we think about that but in the back of your mind, you want to get back there to right the wrongs. It gives us fuel to lift that trophy."

Before succumbing to Lachlan Lam's boot at Wembley, Rovers dished out the same treatment to Wigan Warriors in the last four thanks to Brad Schneider's golden-point drop goal.

Eight members of that KR team – including Schneider – have since moved on, rendering the win irrelevant in the eyes of Lewis ahead of Saturday’s semi-final rematch in Doncaster.

Mikey Lewis is hoping to get his hands on the Challenge Cup trophy this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We don't take anything from it because Wigan have a different squad as well," he said.

"It'll be a totally different ball game. We've got to be us, compete and nail all the little one-percenters.

"We've got a plan for them but we've got to focus on us more than Wigan. There's no reason why we can't beat them again."

The Robins only have to go back three weeks for their most recent win over the Warriors, the third of Willie Peters' reign as head coach.

Mikey Lewis shows his disappointment after last year's Wembley defeat. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Rovers followed it up with a resounding victory against St Helens before coming unstuck at Warrington Wolves.

Lewis is viewing last week's 20-8 defeat as a minor setback.

"There were a lot of positives we could take out of it," he said.

"There are a few things we need to really tidy up but there's no reason why we'd lose confidence after that defeat.

Willie Peters is staying at Hull KR long term. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It'll be a normal build-up this week and we'll come here Saturday with fire in our belly to get the job done."

Rovers kicked off semi-final week by announcing a new four-year contract for Peters, his reward for taking the club to new heights.

The challenge for the Robins now is to take the next step by ending their 39-year wait for major silverware.

Lewis is optimistic Peters will lead KR to success, whether it is next month, next year or further down the line.

"It's huge for the club," said Lewis, who is aiming to guide Rovers to Challenge Cup glory for the first time since their solitary success in 1980.

"The way he's approached the last year and a half and how much work he puts into it, he deserves it. For the playing squad, it gives us good confidence.

"The biggest improvement has been defence. We've got Brett Delaney and Danny Ward and Willie drives that as well. They all work hard to bring the best out of us and we can't thank them enough.