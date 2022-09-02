Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has made 20 Super League appearances for the Tigers since his debut in 2020, including 10 outings off the bench this year.

After catching the eye in recent games, Martin has joined fellow youngsters Jason Qareqare, Sam Hall and Cain Robb in committing his future to the club.

Castleford head coach Lee Radford said: “I like what Brad brings in terms of his energy and leg speed.

Brad Martin has committed his future to Castleford Tigers.

"He is another kid we have at Cas that trains with good intensity and he has benefitted from having the likes of Joe Westerman and others in and around him giving him the pointers that a young middle can thrive on.

“When Brad has played, I’ve been very impressed with him and we want to see him continuously progress well.”

Martin - an arrival from Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2020 campaign - is ready to take his game to the next level.

“I’m really pleased that I have signed for another two years," said Martin, who is set to feature in Saturday's do-or-die clash with his old club.

Lee Radford, pictured, has been impressed with Brad Martin.

"This currently is my third season at the club and I’m really settled and really enjoying it.

“The main thing for next season is to get the game time and show the coach what I can do.