Nathan Massey will bring the curtain down on his 19-year stay at Castleford Tigers at the end of the season, declaring it the right time for both parties.

The prop joined his hometown club as a 15-year-old and made his first-team debut in 2007 against Lock Lane in the Challenge Cup.

Massey reached the 300-game milestone for the Tigers in last week's home win over Hull FC, which went a long way to securing the club's Super League status.

The 34-year-old's highlights include lifting the League Leaders' Shield and appearing in three major finals.

Massey, who is in his testimonial year, is aiming to bow out on a high in the final two games.

"It’s emotional to be leaving but it’s probably the right time for me and the club to go a different way," he said.

"I’ve loved every single minute at this club and I am proud to have represented the jersey as I have done.

"I first started at 15 as a chubby, long-haired kid and I am leaving as a 34-year-old so I’ve got fond memories here. I’ve been proud to represent this club for a long time.

Nathan Massey will end his long association with the club at the end of the season. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

“It’s obviously been my testimonial year and the support has been amazing, so I’d like to thank the fans and sponsors for their support.

"I think we’ve got the best fans in the league down here and they always come out in their numbers and support us, regardless of if we win or lose. Long may that continue going forward for the boys."

Director of rugby operations Danny Wilson has hailed Massey's contribution to the Tigers.

“He’s had a fantastic career at the club," said Wilson.

Nathan Massey in action during the 2021 Challenge Cup final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He’s been a really good professional and a good man. When you look at young kids coming through, you want them to model themselves on the behaviours that Massey has shown.

“He’ll forever go down in history as a Castleford legend. He’s had a really good time at the club and had some success. Like everybody, there comes a time when change is needed and for Massey, this is the time for him to explore new ventures.