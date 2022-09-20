Jacques O’Neill: Ex-Love Island contest and Castleford Tigers player offered route back into rugby league with Cumbria

The 23-year-old from Barrow has been offered the chance to represent his home county of Cumbria when they face Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up match next month.

Barrow Raiders, Whitehaven and Workington Town have held talks aimed at reviving the Cumbrian Rugby League brand and hope to join the international calendar moving forward.

They will be coached by Barrow’s Paul Crarey when they take on World Cup debutants Jamaica in Workington on October 7.

Jacques O'Neill left Castleford Tigers earlier this year. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Cumbria have reached out to O’Neill, who quit the game earlier this year to take part in the ITV2 reality show Love Island. He left the programme after 37 days, citing mental health reasons.

Castleford still retain the 23-year-old’s registration but he has been offered the chance to represent his county against Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up match at Workington on October 7.

Cumbria coach Crarey told BBC Radio Cumbria: “Jacques is definitely a Cumbrian and he would be an option if he wanted to play.

“He would probably bring people in to watch and raise the profile of Cumbrian rugby league.”

O’Neill made his Super League debut for Castleford in 2019. He left the club earlier this year to pursue his opportunity on Love Island.