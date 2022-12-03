Jake Bibby on swapping Wigan Warriors for Huddersfield Giants and his Super League obsession

For many players, joining a new club can feel like starting school all over again.

There is a feeling of excitement mixed with apprehension before taking that first step into the unknown.

As Jake Bibby settled in at Huddersfield Giants, there was an added element of helping to deny his new club a first Challenge Cup success since 1953 back in May.

"I got a bit more nervous than having a spring in my step," the former Wigan Warriors outside back told The Yorkshire Post after completing his third week of pre-season.

"It's a new start and you're meeting new people with a few familiar faces in there.

"I thought they'd have a bit of animosity towards me after the Challenge Cup but all the lads have been dead welcoming and nice.

"I clung myself to Jonesy (former Salford Red Devils team-mate Josh Jones) a little bit and as the sessions went on I eased into it with everyone else.

"I was a bit giddy because I want to come and make an impression."

Jake Bibby has a new club for 2023. (Photo: Huddersfield Giants)

A virtual ever-present throughout his three years with hometown club Wigan, it would have been easy for Bibby to stay put.

But the lure of a fresh challenge under his old Salford boss Ian Watson at a rejuvenated Huddersfield proved too strong.

Bibby was left convinced that he will be challenging for honours with the Giants after winning the League Leaders' Shield as well as the cup at Wigan.

"It was a big decision," he admitted. "To play for your hometown club, you couldn't ask for anything more. It was 10 minutes down the road and I'd grown up watching Wigan. I loved my time there.

Jake Bibby helped inflict Challenge Cup pain on Huddersfield Giants in May. (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"But I've been looking forward to joining Huddersfield and starting a new chapter.

"It's exciting because there's competition everywhere, especially for me in the outside backs. There's a lot of great talent with Kevin Naiqama, Esan Marsters, Leroy Cudjoe, Sam Halsall, Jermaine McGillvary, Innes Senior. I feel like it's only going to make me better.

"I won trophies and a Grand Final would have topped it off – but I can tick that one off at Huddersfield."

Bibby knows all about Watson's influence after being a part of the Salford side that defied the odds to reach the Super League decider in 2019. He witnessed the Giants' evolution during his time with Wigan.

Jake Bibby scores a try against Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Dean Williams)

"Having seen what Huddersfield produced last year, I knew I could add to that," said Bibby.

"I played Huddersfield in my first year at Wigan when we won the League Leaders' Shield. The team from there to the team we played in the Challenge Cup final, they were completely different levels.

"Watto is all about completing high, possession and finishing well. If you keep putting your opposition into a corner and don't lose much ball, you're going to end up scoring points.

"The players understand how he wants to play now. In the Challenge Cup final, they were minutes away from winning it until Harry Smith pulled off a great kick and Marshy (Liam Marshall) followed up.

"They dropped off at the end of the year because they perhaps weren't used to being in that situation. They've tasted it now and are a bit bitter about it which helps."

Bibby spent last season in the centres, with Bevan French and Marshall taking the wing spots at Wigan.

Jake Bibby makes a break in this year's Challenge Cup semi-final. (Photo: Dean Williams)

The 26-year-old is equally adept on the wing, which is where he could find himself at Huddersfield should Watson settle on Naiqama and Marsters as his starting centres.

Bibby's message to his new boss is that he will play anywhere, even the pack if necessary.

"If he wants me to play left wing one week, I'll play left wing and if he wants me to play right wing, I'll play right wing," said Bibby.

"If I'm capable of playing more positions than just one, it gives me more of a chance of playing.

"I'm happy to do anything. I've even played in the back row for Watto and he's mentioned that. As I get older, I'm only going to get bigger. I wouldn't mind playing there either.

"Wherever I play, I'm excited about trying to help take us further to winning a final."

Bibby has played and scored in two Grand Finals only to come out on the losing side on each occasion.

Taking that next step and winning the title has become an obsession.

"I've been speaking to my dad about this," said Bibby.

"He's a realist and we were having a conversation about what I'm going to do when I finish rugby. I told him I'm not even thinking about that.

"I should be but it's all about wanting to win a Grand Final for me and getting a ring. It might not be the right idea but the little boy in me wants to tick that box first.