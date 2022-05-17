Jake Daniels: Ex-Wakefield Trinity player Keegan Hirst hails Blackpool player as 'a real inspiration' after coming out

The forward is the first male footballer to come out publicly as gay since Justin Fashanu in 1990. His decision to make the announcement was hailed as an “historic day” for English football, with England captain Harry Kane among those to pay tribute to the 17-year-old.

Hirst, who in 2015 was the first British professional rugby league footballer to come out as gay, has been in contact with Daniels over the last few months to offer advice and support.

Batley-born Hirst, 34, retired from rugby league in 2020 after representing Dewsbury Rams, Batley Bulldogs, Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity in a playing career that spanned almost 300 appearances.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Hirst said: "You heard him talk about how a weight has been lifted. I spoke to Jake over the last few months and he is in a really good spot. He is in a really good headspace.

"The season is done, he can go into next season and all the dust will have settled. He will be able to embrace who he is off the field and that will help him on the field, 100 per cent."

He continued: "We have just had a bit of dialogue and chatted over the last few months. He just wanted to know what it is like, he spoke about some of his worries around peoples' reactions.

"Every single person who comes out, their worries are the same but when you are in sport that is amplified a bit because they are teammates and fans.

"At 17-years-old to have the confidence and comfort in who he is and what he is about - he is a real inspiration to young kids because representation matters."

Hirst has previously discussed the difficulties he faced before coming out. He did not have anyone he could speak to and even felt suicidal.

When he came out, he received remarkable support as when he tweeted a link to an interview speaking about his sexuality, it received almost 2m likes.

Elton John, Stephen Fry and Emma Watson were among those to praise his bravery.

The former prop forward has been there for Daniels and hailed the support from everyone else around the young player.

"Blackpool have been really good with him. It just reaffirms the decision to come out, that this is what you want to do," added Hirst.

"For your teammates to get behind you, for the coach to support and for the club to say they will give you whatever you need - it just reaffirms that decision to move forward.