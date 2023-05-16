James Ford leaves Wakefield Trinity to take director of rugby role at rival club

James Ford has left his role as an assistant coach at Wakefield Trinity to become Featherstone Rovers' director of rugby, The Yorkshire Post understands.

The 40-year-old will provide support to coaching team Sean Long, Leon Pryce and Ian Hardman as Featherstone step up their bid for promotion to Super League.

Rovers are the runaway leaders in the Championship after winning all 11 games so far this season.

Ford joined Trinity at the end of last season after ending his long association with York Knights, initially as a player before taking the head coach job in 2015.

James Ford left York Knights at the end of last season to take up a position at Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

He led the Knights to promotion as League 1 champions in 2018 before establishing the club in the top half of the second tier.

York reached the play-offs in 2019 and again last year when they beat Halifax Panthers to record a first-ever play-off win at Championship level.

Ford was reunited with Mark Applegarth on Wakefield's coaching staff following stints together at Wakefield College and York.

