Jarrod O'Connor vows to fight for hooker position as he expresses Leeds Rhinos confidence

The 22-year-old has played every game since Rohan Smith took over at Leeds Rhinos in April 2022 and last came off the bench in a competitive fixture 12 months ago, yet his place is far from secure.

New signing Andy Ackers has been handed the number nine shirt and is widely expected to begin the new campaign as Smith's starting hooker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O'Connor started out as a loose forward and that is where he found himself when he came off the bench against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

But after finding a home at hooker, the Widnes native will not give up his spot without a fight.

Whether he starts or must bide his time on the bench, O'Connor expects the team to benefit from the friendly competition at hooker.

"I'm still looking to do the exact same: be a nine," he told The Yorkshire Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ackers is an international of a really high standard and has helped me a lot this pre-season.

Jarrod O’Connor has fresh competition at Headingley. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I still want to be starting and so does he. We're pushing each other and get on really well. Whoever starts, we're going to back each other.

"The more competition I've got, I think it will push me to be even better. I might start the year on the bench but I'm going to do everything I can to push myself in the team, which is going to make Ackers try perform even better.

"No matter what, we're going to try help the team as much as we can."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ackers has replaced former captain Kruise Leeming, whose sudden departure last March paved the way for O'Connor to make the position his own.

Jarrod O'Connor will not give up his spot without a fight. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Smith has demonstrated his loyalty to O'Connor throughout his time at Headingley – and that is not about to change.

"Rohan spoke to me loads and made sure I haven't felt like I've been replaced," added O'Connor.

"He (Ackers) is there to help me and help the team. It's not like I'm going to be out of the team fully now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the future, I want to be the nine at Leeds. That's something I've always said I want to do these last couple of years.

Jarrod O'Connor has yet to miss a game under Rohan Smith. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"The knowledge he has and everything he's done in the game, I know he can help me a lot. It's motivating knowing I've got something to chase."

Only Rhyse Martin could match O'Connor's ever-present record in a miserable season for the Rhinos in 2023.

Smith's side struggled for consistency from start to finish and saw any lingering play-off hopes crushed in humiliating defeats to Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An eighth-place finish represented a considerable step backwards following the club's run to the Grand Final at the end of 2022 but O'Connor is convinced that there will be no repeat this season.

"We've spent months looking back at where we could improve and now we've got a chance to right the wrongs," said O'Connor, whose new team-mates also include Brodie Croft and Lachie Miller.

"Looking at our squad this year, we're confident we'll be challenging for every trophy there is.

Leeds Rhinos pose for their 2024 team photo. (Photo: Simon Hulme)

"Some key spine players have come in and you've got lads like Mickael (Goudemand) who have all brought a little extra to pre-season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although they reached Old Trafford at the end of Smith's first season in charge, it has been seven years since the Rhinos last finished in the top four alongside fellow heavyweights St Helens and Wigan Warriors.

"We obviously don't want to have that bit of history but it's not something we'll be thinking of," added O'Connor.

"We'll be taking each week as it comes. I'm sure if we do that and perform how we can, we're not going to finish anywhere lower than fourth."

The Rhinos kick off their season with a home game against Salford Red Devils on February 16 but must first negotiate a friendly against a strong Hull KR outfit this Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After doing the hard yards all winter, O'Connor is ready to get back into the routine of playing week in, week out.

"This is the exciting part now," he said.

"I've missed playing every week because that's what we're here for.

"We don't want to show all our tricks this weekend but it's a good chance to build match fitness and get the combinations flowing. We've been doing that in training but it's a lot more realistic in a match situation.

"We're not 100 per cent sure if we're going with a full senior squad or having some young lads in there. We'll find out in the next couple of days.