Joe Burgess' speed helps Hull KR avenge Challenge Cup final defeat to Leigh Leopards

Burgess, who signed a 12-month deal at the start of the season, followed up with a second try as Rovers finally managed to shrug off the holders and claim some measure of revenge for last season’s painful Wembley loss to the same team.

After watching his side seal their place back in the semi-finals, Peters said: “Joe’s pace is something we lacked a little bit last year, and bringing in someone like him gives us something we didn’t have.

“We have still got to make some decisions around the group, but Joe is certainly doing everything he can to extend his time here. We enjoy what he’s doing and what he’s bringing to the club so we will have discussions around that.”

Leigh's Matt Moylan tackles Hull KR's Joe Burgess who earned Willie Peters' praise (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

Rovers retrieved a four-point half-time deficit but Leigh, in spite of their poor start to this season’s league campaign, kept in the hunt until late tries from Niall Evalds and Elliot Minchella finally saw the hosts home.

Peters added: “I was probably the most edgy I’ve been for a while. We weren’t sticking to the plan in the first period. But after half-time we found our groove and executed really well.