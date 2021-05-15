Joe Westerman '100 per cent' backs Chris Chester to continue at Wakefield Trinity

The Trinity chief revealed this week that his Belle Vue future is currently undecided with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Wakefield suffered their ninth-straight defeat following a loss to rivals Leeds Rhinos in golden point extra time on Friday night.

It leaves them without a competitive win in 2021 but Westerman feels the effort from all involved with the club cannot be questioned.

JOE WESTERMAN: Was named player of the match as Wakefield Trinity were beaten by Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

"100 per cent," was the forward's emphatic response to Sky Sports when asked if he wanted Chester to continue as head coach.

"I don't think people can see what is happening in the camp.

"From the top to the bottom of the club, they are putting effort in and they are doing all they can.

"The stuff happening on the field is not their fault. They are working hard and we are working hard."

CHRIS CHESTER: His contract at Wakefield runs out at the end of the season. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Mason Lino's drop-goal two minutes from time helped take the game into extra time, after Luke Gale had kicked a one pointer of his own just a few minutes earlier for the Rhinos.

Rhyse Martin kicked the winning points with a penalty goal after Trinity were controversially penalised for a ball steal in front of their own posts.

That decision bemused Westerman who said: "The stuff we are doing through the week, with the coaching staff, we are doing everything we possibly can.

"To finish the game on a decision like that, it is a tough one for us to take. Our effort is outstanding. We just have to be better in some aspects of our game.

"I think it is a 50/50 decision and it is not what you want to see to finish a game. You don't want to see a game finish like that.

"I thought it was alright but you can't go against the referee. We have just got to stop the little errors that are in our game."

Liam Kay and Lino scored first-half tries for Trinity while Martin replied for Leeds before Konrad Hurrell claimed a four-pointer for the hosts after the interval.

"We were buzzing going into the game and the effort is there," added Westerman.